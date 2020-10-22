Dillon Dust
Dillon Paul Dust, 38, of West Monroe, La., passed into God's care on Oct. 11, 2020, in Delhi, La.
He was an electronics and electrical specialist for Hydro Extrusion in Delhi, where he was a much loved and respected member of the team. He was also a business partner with Tammy Templeton, the love of his life, of the Gentleman's Room Barber Shop in West Monroe. He was a great lover of music, the outdoors, fishing and electronics. Dillon will be forever loved and missed by his family, friends and co-workers.
He was preceded in passing by his grandparents, Glenn Phelps and Marie and Frank Dust; and an uncle, Mark Phelps.
He is survived by his mother and father, Kelley Phelps Dust and Roger Dust of Booneville; his grandmother, Earlene Kelley of Barling; a brother, David Alexander Dust and wife Alisha of Greenwood; a sister, Regina Jones of Russellville; two nephews, Keegan Dust of Greenwood and Anthony Dust of Owasso, Okla.; five nieces, Danielle, Amber and Emily Leach, all of Russellville, and Baylee and Lexi Dust, both of Greenwood; and three grand-nieces, Avery and Amaya Dust, both of Owasso, and Ember Leach of Russellville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com
