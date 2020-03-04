Home

Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Pottsville, AR
Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Glendale Cemetery
Booneville, AR
Don Corbitt


1939 - 2020
Don Corbitt Obituary
Don Corbitt
Don Corbitt, age 81, of Russellville died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Baptist Health Medical Center in Conway. He was born Jan. 5, 1939, in Lamesa, Texas, to the late Thomas J. and Annie Elizabeth Harris Corbitt. He was a retired Southern Baptist Minister and the owner of Don's Shoes in Russellville City Mall from 1976-85.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Don "Donnie" E. Corbitt; two brothers, Jim and George Corbitt; and a sister, Joanna Wilson.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 63 years, Patsy Earp Corbitt of Russellville; a son and daughter-in-law, David and Carri Corbitt of Scranton; a daughter and son-in-law, Mika and Todd George of Pottsville; a brother, Dean Corbitt of Dallas; a sister, Jane Coffey of Calhoun, Ga.; five granddaughters and their spouses, Darrah and Denver Walker of Dover, Brandi and Jeff Akin of Pottsville, Brooke and John Fletcher of Russellville, Jenna Corbitt of Dardanelle and Keeley Corbitt of Scranton; seven great-grandchildren, Dawson and Draden Walker, Jace, Lia Kate, Cade and Elly Akin and Caitlyn Wilson.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6 at First Baptist Church in Pottsville with the Rev. Jim Huffman officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Glendale Cemetery, near Booneville, under the direction of Shinn Funeral Service in Russellville.
The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
Pallbearers are Dr. Don Johnson, Ron Chenault, Howard Caudle, Jeff Akin, John Fletcher and Denver Walker.
Honorary pallbearers are the members of First Baptist Church in Pottsville senior adult Sunday school class.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund, 5390 W. Ash St., Pottsville, AR 72858.
Mr. Corbitt's online obituary and guestbook are available at www.shinnfuneral.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Mar. 5, 2020
