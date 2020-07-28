1/1
Donna Downs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Downs
Donna Jean Downs, 72, of Booneville passed from this life on Monday, July 27, 2020, at her home. She was born Feb. 4, 1948, in Downey, Calif., to Samuel and Palestine (Gibson) Hughes. She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She was a member of Covenant Worship Center in Booneville. She loved singing for the Lord and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Tom Hughes, and her parents before mentioned.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dale Downs of the home; three daughters, Shawna Howard, Sheree Smith (Jeremy) and Sharlene Simpson (Larry), all of Booneville; a son, Sheldon Downs (Allison) of Booneville; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30 at Covenant Worship Center with burial at Callahan Cemetery, near Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home. There will be no graveside service.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Covenant Worship Center.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Porter, Joseph Costa, Alex Downs, Chad Simpson, Cody Simpson and Brandon Smith.
Honorary pallbearers are Jeremy Smith and Larry Simpson.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Booneville Democrat from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roberts Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved