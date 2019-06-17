|
|
|
Donnie Jennings Sr.
Donnie Edward Jennings Sr., 67, of Waldron died Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Cremation is under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; two daughters, Tammy Jennings of Waldron and Lisa Fry; three sons, Donnie Edward Jennings Jr., and Bill and James Jennings; three sisters, Sue Pevy, Natalie Merrinon and Brenda Thompson; a brother, Timmy Jennings; 18 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Published in Booneville Democrat from June 18 to June 19, 2019
Read More