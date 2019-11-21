Home

Dorthy Kelly


1945 - 2019
Dorthy Kelly Obituary
Dorthy Kelly
Dorthy Jean Kelly, age 73, of Havana passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Mitchell's Nursing Home. She was born Nov. 22, 1945, in Old Forester to the late Arvil James and Pearl Lillian Qualls Yandell. She was a nurses' aide.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, James Paul Yandell and Grady Joe Yandell.
Survivors include her children, Kim Burrows of Havana, Joseph Dragoo of Grady and Jeffrey Dragoo of Booneville; a sister, Jetty Starr of Booneville; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.
Memorial service was held Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Harvey Assembly of God Church. Arrangements were under the direction of Cornwell Funeral Home in Danville and River Valley Crematory in Dardanelle.
Online guestbook and condolences at www.cornwellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Nov. 27, 2019
