Dwayne Garner
Dwayne Garner, 51, of Booneville passed from this life on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Dardanelle. He was born Aug. 25, 1968, in Fort Smith to Jethal and Deloris E. (Remy) Garner.
He attended Longridge Baptist Church in the Carolan community. He was formerly employed by Arkansas Liquefied Gas, O'Reilly's Auto Parts and Massey-Harris in Booneville and recently he was a dog breeder. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jethal Garner; his maternal grandmother, Lillian Cox; and his paternal grandparents, Ace and Ida Garner.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Garner of the home; a daughter, Ashley Barnard (Danny) of Greenwood; a stepson, Lance Joseph Kramer (Krissy) of Council Bluffs, Iowa; his mother, Deloris Garner of Booneville; three sisters, Sherry Garner, Barbara Bryan and Betty Hicks, all of Booneville; a brother, Johnie Reather of Booneville; eight grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7 at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Issac Pantjo, Russell Bryan, Terry Goodman, Jared Frederick, Andrew Springer and Heath Ewing.
