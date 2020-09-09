1/1
Earlene Hughes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earlene Hughes
Earlene Lois Hughes, 96, of Booneville passed from this life on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Booneville. She was born Oct. 17, 1923, in Reydon, Okla., to Gault and Lula (Hicks) Davis.
This lady was an angel. She was a mother, a wife and an example of how to raise children in God's way. She was a member of Agape Church in Booneville. She loved a good yard sale, her flowers and plants and feeding her hummingbirds, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Mother taught us many cute songs and sayings that we will pass to our children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gen. James Hughes; two sons, Stacy and Stanley James Hughes; two daughters, Patty Jolene and Pamela Genine Hughes; five brothers, Lester, Orvis, Vercie, Carl and Scott Davis; and three sisters, Lola, Dessie and Glennie.
She is survived by four sons, Rocky Hughes (Karen) of Greenwood and Jimmy Hughes (Mary), Mark Hughes (Kathy) and Darren Hughes, all of Booneville; three daughters, Angie Slagle and Dena Hicks (Mickey), both of Booneville, and Donna Caldwell (Mike) of Crescent, Okla.; numerous grandchildren; several great- and great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives and many friends.
Funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11 at Starting Point Ministries in Magazine, under the direction of Bulger Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Weston Hughes, Zach Hughes. Britt Hicks, Davin Hicks, Tulley Slagle and Jared Hughes Frederick.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Booneville Democrat from Sep. 9 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved