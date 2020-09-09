Earlene Hughes
Earlene Lois Hughes, 96, of Booneville passed from this life on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Booneville. She was born Oct. 17, 1923, in Reydon, Okla., to Gault and Lula (Hicks) Davis.
This lady was an angel. She was a mother, a wife and an example of how to raise children in God's way. She was a member of Agape Church in Booneville. She loved a good yard sale, her flowers and plants and feeding her hummingbirds, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Mother taught us many cute songs and sayings that we will pass to our children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gen. James Hughes; two sons, Stacy and Stanley James Hughes; two daughters, Patty Jolene and Pamela Genine Hughes; five brothers, Lester, Orvis, Vercie, Carl and Scott Davis; and three sisters, Lola, Dessie and Glennie.
She is survived by four sons, Rocky Hughes (Karen) of Greenwood and Jimmy Hughes (Mary), Mark Hughes (Kathy) and Darren Hughes, all of Booneville; three daughters, Angie Slagle and Dena Hicks (Mickey), both of Booneville, and Donna Caldwell (Mike) of Crescent, Okla.; numerous grandchildren; several great- and great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives and many friends.
Funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11 at Starting Point Ministries in Magazine, under the direction of Bulger Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Weston Hughes, Zach Hughes. Britt Hicks, Davin Hicks, Tulley Slagle and Jared Hughes Frederick.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com
