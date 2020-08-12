Eddie Wright
Edward "Eddie" Lawson Wright, 71, of Booneville passed from this life on Aug. 11, 2020, in Booneville. He was born July 25, 1949, to Edward Eugene and Thelma Lou (McKinney) Wright.
Eddie retired and moved back to Booneville a few years ago. He was a retired business manager and of the Christian faith. He loved working with his hands. He enjoyed restoring and working on old cars, doing carpentry and woodworking and building cabinets and shelves. He liked treasure hunting TV shows and reading.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his mother-in-law, Nina Oliver Bristow.
He is survived by his wife, Nina Ruth of the home; a son, Edward Matthew Wright of Booneville; three daughters, Amy Leanne Allen of Jackson, Tenn., Sarah Rebecca Wright of McLemoreville, Tenn., and Rachael Jillian McCutcheon of Booneville; a brother, Kenneth Eugene Wright of Hot Springs; five grandchildren, Alex, Annie, Andrew, Aly and Russell; and other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14 at Carolan Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Adair, Harold Kimbrell, Jimmy Lee, Philip Faulkner, Johnny Williams and Gerald Lunsford.
Honorary pallbearers are James Bogart, Gerald Fuller and Bobby Skinner.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com
