Edna Ward
Edna Chloe Ward, age 93, of Magazine passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. She was born June 5, 1927, in Waveland to James Taylor and Clara Ann Biggs Shott.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Ward; her parents; a son-in-law, Patrick Miller; and a grandson, Sam "Bert" Gilbert.
Survivors include two daughters, Judi and Randy Daily of Greenwood and Cathi Miller of Magazine; two sisters, Melba Barrick of Danville and Fern Smith of Havana; a brother, Jim and Betty Shott of Booneville; and three grandchildren, Lisa Krieger of Knox, Pa., Wade Smith of Clyde, Texas, and Amy Askins of Magazine.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cornwell Funeral Home in Danville and River Valley Crematory in Dardanelle.
