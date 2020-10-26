1/1
Edna Weaver
Edna Mae Joyce Weaver, 86, of Ratcliff, formerly of Booneville, passed from this life on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Ratcliff. She was born Aug. 9, 1934, in Snyder, Okla., to Walter and Clara Harger.
She was a loving mother and homemaker and a member of Lakeview Pentecostal Church in Booneville and the poem club. She taught Sunday school and enjoyed reading the Bible. She loved writing poems, reading and doing arts and crafts.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Wilson Weaver; a son, Mark Weaver; three brothers; a sister; and her parents.
She is survived by three sons, Dennis Henry of Siloam Springs, Isaac Weaver (Valerie) of Huntsville and Aaron Weaver (Belinda) of Magazine; four daughters, Sharon King of Conway, Shelia Goff (Carroll) of Booneville and Rebekah Lipe (Gary) and Mary Westbrook (Michael), both of Ratcliff; a stepdaughter, Carolyn Hannah of Phoenix; 27 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and many friends.
Funeral service was held Thursday, Oct. 22, at Lakeview Pentecostal Church with burial at Oak Hill cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Pallbearers where her grandsons, Stephen Mullins, Christopher Sisemore, Dalton Lipe, Kolton Weaver, Grayson Lipe, Justin Goff, Trevor Sory, Charles Weaver, Joseph Weaver, Wilson Weaver Jr. and Dylan Weaver.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.

Published in Booneville Democrat from Oct. 26 to Nov. 4, 2020.
