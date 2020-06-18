Elaine Griffin
Elaine (Ward) Griffin went to be with her Savior and late husband of 60 years, James Griffin, on June 17, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born Jan. 2, 1933, in Damascus to Chester S. Ward and Esther Pike Hutchins. Elaine spent the majority of her life as a pastor's wife. She loved caring for and cooking for her family. Elaine never met a stranger and always had a kind, gentle spirit about her. She never complained or displayed anything but strength; she was always "hangin' in there." She will be deeply missed on Earth, but we are assured of a glorious reunion in heaven.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a brother, Wayne Ward.
She is survived by her only daughter, Sheri Walker of Booneville; two grandchildren, Sarah Walker and husband Scotty and Josh Walker and wife Danielle, both of Booneville; four great-grandchildren, Bethany, Whitley, Cole and Kelsey; a great-great-grandchild, Dax Rostampour; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral service was held Friday, June 19 at First Baptist Church in Booneville followed by burial at Carolan Cemetery officiated by the Rev. Eric Green. Arrangements were under the direction of Booneville Funeral Service.
Her online guestbook can be viewed at boonevillefuneralservice.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat from Jun. 18 to Jun. 24, 2020.