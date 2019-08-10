Home

Elizabeth Lepley Obituary
Elizabeth Lepley
Elizabeth Ann Lepley, 60, of Russellville passed from this life on July 29, 2019, at her home. She was born Aug. 23, 1958, in Cleveland. She was a member of Restoration Worship Center in Booneville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen Eugene Lepley and Sharon Rebecca (Adkins) Boitel; a brother, Clenith Boitel; and a sister, Debra Canada.
She is survived by a sister, Elaine Adair (Bobby) of Russellville; a brother, James Boitel of Fort Smith; nieces, Rebecca, Naomi and Rakay; nephews, Giovanni, Rudy, Jerrad and Nate; great-nieces, Alyissa, Hannah and Alexis; and great-nephews, Mason, Alex, Andrew, Andrick and Aaron.
Family-held memorial service was held Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Restoration Worship Center. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Aug. 14, 2019
