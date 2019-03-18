|
Elizabeth Randolph
Elizabeth "Betty" Stone Randolph, age 75, of Booneville passed away at her home on Dec. 21, 2018. She was born in Quebec, Canada, and immigrated with her family to California when she was a teen. She graduated from Burbank High School. She lived in California, Hawaii and eventually ended up in Arkansas, where she raised her family. She worked for many years at Wolverine Toy Co., Logan County Day Service Center and retired from DHS Booneville Human Development Center. She loved fishing, farming and camping.
She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Jennifer Murillo.
Survivors include her brother, Bill Allan of Texas; daughters, Miera Nagy (Chris) and Emily Adams (Bob); sons, Andy Stone (Melissa) and John Stone (Lettie); 16 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, friends and people who called her "Mom."
A celebration of life service for Betty will be held this spring, her favorite time of year, at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Booneville Funeral Service Chapel, under the direction of Booneville Funeral Service.
