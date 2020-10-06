Ellis Brown
Ellis "Tootie" Lee Brown, 76, of Booneville passed from this life on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at his home. He was born May 24, 1944, in Forrester to Willie and Mary Jo (Morgan) Brown. He was a retired logger and a great shade tree mechanic. He enjoyed working on vehicles and loved hunting.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Franklin; a brother, William "Shorty" Brown; and his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Betty of the home; a son, Wayne Brown (Alma) of Driggs; a daughter, Danielle Brown of Hot Springs; two sons by choice, Jim Pearcy and Nick Franklin; two sisters, Loretta Brown of Charleston and Onedia Wilkins of Booneville; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Graveside service was held Friday, Oct. 9, at Lick Creek Cemetery, near Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
