Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
Resources
More Obituaries for Emilio Jaramillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emilio Jaramillo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emilio Jaramillo Obituary
Emilio Jaramillo
Emilio "Toad" Rayes Jaramillo, 69, of Paris, formerly of Magazine, passed from this life July 23, 2019, in Paris. He was born April 2, 1950, in Fresno, Calif.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Melinda Jaramillo.
Family-held memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Starting Point Ministries in Magazine.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
He is survived by one daughter, Barbara Erp of Magazine; one brother, Joey Tafoya of Kerman, Calif.; three sisters, Jenny Hernandez of Singer, Calif., Lorenza Martinez of Easton, Calif., and Dianna Sandoval of Lancaster, Calif.; four grandchildren, Emma, Brailey, Angel and Sydney; two great-grandchildren, Ella and Ainsley; and several nieces and nephews.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emilio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now