Emilio Jaramillo
Emilio "Toad" Rayes Jaramillo, 69, of Paris, formerly of Magazine, passed from this life July 23, 2019, in Paris. He was born April 2, 1950, in Fresno, Calif.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Melinda Jaramillo.
Family-held memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Starting Point Ministries in Magazine.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
He is survived by one daughter, Barbara Erp of Magazine; one brother, Joey Tafoya of Kerman, Calif.; three sisters, Jenny Hernandez of Singer, Calif., Lorenza Martinez of Easton, Calif., and Dianna Sandoval of Lancaster, Calif.; four grandchildren, Emma, Brailey, Angel and Sydney; two great-grandchildren, Ella and Ainsley; and several nieces and nephews.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on July 31, 2019