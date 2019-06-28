|
|
Eulah Self
Eulah Kay Self, 64, of Booneville passed from this life Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Little Rock. She was born Aug. 29, 1954, in Forrest City to Edgar Eugene and Lillian Mae (Collins) Bratton. She was an aide for many years at Oak Manor Nursing Home and served as a personal aide recently. She was a member of Lighthouse Church and loved spending time with her family, especially the grandkids.
She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Self, and three brothers.
Memorial service was held Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
She is survived by three sons, Phillip Self of Fort Smith, Thomas Self of Pine Bluff and Joseph Self of Benton; two daughters, Sabrina Canada of Magazine and Amber Self of Booneville; one brother, Earsell Bratton of Ardmore, Okla.; two sisters, Joy Bratton of Harrison and Peggy Williams of Bentonville; 14 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Published in Booneville Democrat on July 3, 2019