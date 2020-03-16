Home

Faye Littleton Obituary
Faye Littleton
Faye Marie Littleton, 98, of Booneville passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Oak Manor Nursing Home in Booneville. She was born Oct. 11, 1921, in Yell County to the late Ulysses Furman and Pearl Parker Hood. She was a member of Church of Christ in Dardanelle and a USDA grader for Val Mac.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Littleton; a brother, Orman Hood; and a grandson, Ronnie Littleton.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Alton Gene and Jennie Littleton of Magazine; a granddaughter-in-law, Terri Littleton of Booneville; two great-granddaughters, Amy and Ryan White of Dover and Amanda and Wes Swint of Booneville; six great-grandsons, Gideon and Liam White and Riley, Ryat, Ryden and Rowan Swint; a sister-in-law, Lorene Bunton Hood Owens of Haggerville; a niece, Rebecca Schroeder of Centerville; and great-niece, Alexa Schroeder of Centerville.
Graveside service was held Tuesday, March 18 at Mount George Cemetery with Mr. Mark Auten officiating, under the direction of Cornwell Funeral Home in Danville.
Online guestbook and condolences are availabe at www.cornwellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Mar. 25, 2020
