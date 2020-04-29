Home

Floyd Morrison Obituary
Floyd Morrison
Floyd Dale Morrison, 82, of Booneville passed away April 20, 2020, in Booneville. He was born Sept. 1, 1937, in Booneville to Tom and Jessie Morrison. Floyd was a retired mechanic and served in the U.S. Air Force. He loved to spend time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Harold and Billy Morrison; a daughter, Tina Bowen; and a son, Floyd Morrison.
He is survived by his wife, Rose Morrison; a son, Franky Morrison; three daughters, Linda Pressley, Jessie Morrison and Krista Morrison; a brother, Charles Morrison; a sister, Ola Faye Yates; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends.
Cremation services were performed by Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
To sign his online guestbook, go to www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Apr. 30, 2020
