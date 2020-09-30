1/1
Frances Fish
Frances Lorene Fish of Booneville passed from this life on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Booneville. She was born Dec. 20, 1942, in Paris to Eddie and Lillian (Brice) Remy.
She was a housewife and a nursing home aide for many years. She loved fishing, crocheting, reading, crafting, making candles and spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a nephew, Dwayne Garner.
She is survived by her husband, Lee Fish of the home; a son, Ricky Faulkinbury of Magazine; a daughter, Sally Dampier of Booneville; a stepson, Jeffrey Fish of Booneville; four stepdaughters, Lisa Batten of Hackerville, Texas, Lawassa Kay Williams and Ann Schilling, both of Chickasha, Okla., and Brenda Edwards of Ozark; a brother, J.C. Remy of Panama; a sister, Deloris Garner of Booneville; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was held Friday, Oct. 2 at Roberts Memorial Chapel with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.

Published in Booneville Democrat from Sep. 30 to Oct. 7, 2020.
