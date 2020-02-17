|
Garth Cray
Garth Wayne Cray, 73, of Booneville passed from this life on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Barling. He was born Sept. 9, 1946, in Westfield, Maine, to the late Gerald Cleveland and Jean (Hoyt) Cray. He was an insurance salesman and pastored at Restoration Worship Center in Booneville. He enjoyed studying the Bible, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Cray; and his parents before mentioned.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Joyce Cray of the home; a son, Chris Collins of Coral Springs, Fla.; a daughter, Cathy Noseworthy (Steven) of South Carolina; a stepson, Steve Reid (Jennifer) of Booneville; two stepdaughters, Lynette Hill of Booneville and Bethany Steele (Chris) of Spiro; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Restoration Worship Center with burial at Cauthron Cemetery, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Roberts Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Steve Reid, Jordan Reid, Kenneth Massey, Hayden Woodhull, Chris Steele and Anthony McKesson.
Honorary pallbearers are Gary Wagner, Tracy Smith, Troy Smith and Austin Hill.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Feb. 18, 2020