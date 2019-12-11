Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Greenhaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Greenhaw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Greenhaw Obituary
Gary Greenhaw
Gary Wayne Greenhaw, 65, of Magazine passed from this life on Dec. 10, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Dec. 11, 1953, in Harrison to the late Alva and Mary Marie (Holt) Greenhaw. He was a member of Starting Point Ministries in Magazine. He loved watching wrestling on TV, making crafts and attending the "singings" at the Magazine community building. He loved spending time with his family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Wanda West and Janice Todd; and two brothers, Hershel and Leon Greenhaw.
He is survived by two sisters, Rita Adair and Thelma Greenhaw, both of Booneville; several nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Starting Point Ministries in Magazine with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -