|
|
Gary Greenhaw
Gary Wayne Greenhaw, 65, of Magazine passed from this life on Dec. 10, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Dec. 11, 1953, in Harrison to the late Alva and Mary Marie (Holt) Greenhaw. He was a member of Starting Point Ministries in Magazine. He loved watching wrestling on TV, making crafts and attending the "singings" at the Magazine community building. He loved spending time with his family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Wanda West and Janice Todd; and two brothers, Hershel and Leon Greenhaw.
He is survived by two sisters, Rita Adair and Thelma Greenhaw, both of Booneville; several nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Starting Point Ministries in Magazine with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Dec. 18, 2019