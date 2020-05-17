|
|
Gary Stanford
Gary Don Stanford, 71, of Booneville passed from this life on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Aug. 15, 1948, in Booneville to Donald and Eulema (Gibson) Stanford. Gary was the owner and operator of Circle S Waste in Booneville. He served in the Arkansas National Guard for 24 years. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Booneville. He loved camping, four-wheeling, trail riding, boating, tinkering with his big boy toys and traveling, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends reminiscing and having fun.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a niece, Lori Wilhite.
He is survived by his wife, Linda of the home; three daughters, Michelle Stanford, Angie Holcomb (Chad) and Becky Smith (Lendall), all of Booneville; a son, James Lee of Jonesboro; a sister, Vickey Wilks (Dave) of Prairie Grove; eight grandchildren, Kody, Katy (Ryan), Taylor, Jake, Tyler, Dominic, Lauren and Bryson; five great-grandchildren, Kory, Kamrey, Ava, Kipp and Lainey; his special friend and dog, Chloe; several nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 18 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Booneville Democrat on May 18, 2020