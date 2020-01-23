|
|
Gladys Hefley
Gladys Turner Hefley, 101, passed from this life on Jan. 21, 2020, in Havana. She was born Oct. 29, 1918, to Iris Claud and Della (Cloud) Turner in Marvinville, near Havana. Gladys was a homemaker, a talented seamstress, an interior home decorator and became well-known area-wide as a quilt maker, creating and giving away more than a hundred of her beautiful, original, hand-designed examples of her handiwork. She also worked and volunteered with various senior citizen agencies in the area.
She was preceded in death by her husband, C.F. Hefley; her parents; three sisters, Lucille, Frances and Ann; two brothers, Lyndon and James; a stepson, Vaughn E. Hefley; and a great-grandson, Andrew Hurst.
Left to cherish her memories are two daughters, Bobbie Fisher and husband Joe of Havana and Annette Wilson and husband Charles of Waxahachie, Texas; three granddaughters, Trudonna Peacock and husband Bill of Katy, Texas, Lori Sheppard and husband Shannon of Emory, Texas, and Kimberly Speilman and husband Jeff of Camdenton, Mo.; a grandson, Kyle and wife Candy Hurst of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; seven great-grandsons; two great-granddaughters; two great-great-granddaughters; her special cousin, Jim Walker and wife Emma; a host of nieces and nephews; and many friends, counted like the stars in heaven.
Funeral service was held Saturday, Jan. 25, 202020, at Heritage Addition Church of Christ in Booneville. Burial was Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Bristol Cemetery in Bristol, Texas, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Pallbearers were Ed Lund, Jack Catlett, Bob Waid, Richard Boersma, Robert Smith and Dr. Kyle Hurst.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Jan. 29, 2020