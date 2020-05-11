|
Greg Lindsey
Gregory Forest Lindsey, age 56, of Booneville passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was born on July 21, 1963, in Booneville.
Greg spent his life traveling all over the United States, learning different carpentry jobs from contractors he worked for building houses and buildings. If anything needed to be done or fixed, he could take care of it. At one point, he worked for Lockheed Martin as a civilian contractor traveling around the county to military bases, building and fixing buildings for the soldiers and planes, until 9/11 happened.
Greg always liked fishing. When he lived in Virginia, he dug for worms to go fishing in the pond behind his farm house. He could only catch bass there, but in Arkansas he really liked fishing for catfish. He would fish for hours, clean them and cook them with all the fixings. If anyone ever needed a meal they knew he would be there to feed them. He was kind, loving, generous, caring and trustful man. He was there for anyone when they needed him, he was a protector and he always gave the best hugs. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Betty Lou Lindsey and Glenford Forest Lindsey; and a younger sister, Darla Hernandez.
He is survived by four children, Elaine Marie Lindsey of New York and Nichole Tran, Courtney Hermon and Devon Scanting, all of Arkansas; a sister, Pamela Adams and husband Marshall of Illinois and their children Jayde, Jennifer and Seth; a sister, Glenda Welker and husband Brandon of California and their children Jayden, Abbie and Misty and her children Natalie, Jeremy and Nicole; a brother, David Pingly and his wife and their children Brittany, Kat and Jacob and his daughter Sierra; a brother, Thomas Lindsey of Arkansas; four cousins, Dale Shott, Doug Shott, Tammy Standifer and Tony Smith and their families; and an uncle, Eugene Smith and his family.
Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
"There's no other love like the love for a brother. There's no other love like the love from a brother."
"Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, your love beyond words and missed beyond measure."
Published in Booneville Democrat on May 13, 2020