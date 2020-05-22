|
Gregory Lindsey
Gregory Forrest Lindsey, age 56, of Booneville passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was born July 21, 1963, in Booneville.
Greg spent his life traveling all over the United States, learning different carpentry jobs from contractors he worked for building houses and buildings. If anything needed to be done or fixed, he could take care of it. At one point, he worked for Lockheed Martin as a civilian contractor traveling around the county to military bases, building and fixing buildings for the soldiers and planes, until 9/11 happened.
Greg always liked fishing. When he lived in Virginia, he dug for worms to go fishing in the pond behind his farm house. He could only catch bass there, but in Arkansas he really liked fishing for catfish. He would fish for hours, clean them and cook them with all the fixings. If anyone ever needed a meal they knew he would be there to feed them. He was a kind, loving, generous, caring and trustful man. He was there for anyone when they needed him, a protector and always gave the best hugs. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Betty Lou Lindsey and Glenford Forrest Lindsey; and a younger sister, Darla Hernandez.
He is survived by four children, Elaine Marie Lindsey of New York, Nichole Tran, Courtney Hermon of Oklahoma and Devon Scantling of Arkansas; many grandchildren; three sisters, Pamela Adams and husband Marshall and children Jayde, Jennifer and Seth of Illinois, Glenda Welker and husband Brandon and children Jayden and Abbie of California and Misty Peoples and children Natalie, Jeremy and Nicole of California; three brothers, David Pingley and wife and children Brittany and Kat of Virginia, Jacob Kimes and daughter Sierra of Arkansas and Thomas Lindsey of Arkansas; his cousins, Dale Shott and family, Doug Shott and family, Tammy Standifer and family and Tony Smith and family; and an uncle, Eugene Smith and family.
Celebration of Greg's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
"There's no other love like the love for a brother. There's no other love like the love from a brother."
"Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, your love beyond words and missed beyond measure."
Published in Booneville Democrat on June 3, 2020