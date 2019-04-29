|
Harold Fuchs
Harold Alvin Fuchs, age 80, of Havana passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at Mitchell's Nursing Home. He was born March 5, 1939, in Blue Mountain to Marvin and Arline Holloway Fuchs.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anita Fuchs; his parents; his daughter, Darlene Fox; and his sister, Orene Bell.
Survivors include his children, Sandy and Larry LaRoe of Havana and Mike Fox of London; sister, Jessie Lewis of Canyon City, Ore.; brother, John Fuchs of Blue Mountain; and grandchildren, Nicholas LaRoe and Alexandra LaRoe, both of Fayetteville and Catherine LaRoe of Havana.
Graveside service was held Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Moore's Chapel Cemetery with David Spaght officiating.
Pallbearers were Kelly Lee, Chris Bush, Steven Vaughn and Troy Laroe.
Arrangements by Cornwell Funeral Home in Danville.
Published in Booneville Democrat on May 1, 2019