Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cornwell Funeral Home - Danville
756 Main Street
Danville, AR 72833
(479) 495-2525
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cornwell Funeral Home - Danville
756 Main Street
Danville, AR 72833
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Moore's Chapel Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Fuchs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Fuchs


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harold Fuchs Obituary
Harold Fuchs
Harold Alvin Fuchs, age 80, of Havana passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at Mitchell's Nursing Home. He was born March 5, 1939, in Blue Mountain to Marvin and Arline Holloway Fuchs.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anita Fuchs; his parents; his daughter, Darlene Fox; and his sister, Orene Bell.
Survivors include his children, Sandy and Larry LaRoe of Havana and Mike Fox of London; sister, Jessie Lewis of Canyon City, Ore.; brother, John Fuchs of Blue Mountain; and grandchildren, Nicholas LaRoe and Alexandra LaRoe, both of Fayetteville and Catherine LaRoe of Havana.
Graveside service was held Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Moore's Chapel Cemetery with David Spaght officiating.
Pallbearers were Kelly Lee, Chris Bush, Steven Vaughn and Troy Laroe.
Arrangements by Cornwell Funeral Home in Danville.
Online guestbook and condolences at www.cornwellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now