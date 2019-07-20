|
|
Harry Garman Sr.
Harry Clell Garman Sr., 89, peacefully went to be with the Lord on June 18, 2019 in Fort Smith. He was born Sept. 28, 1929, in Turon, Kan., to Jacob Walter and Ethel Alwilda Garman. He was a retired truck driver of 16 years but he worked with all of his sons at various jobs throughout his life. He spent his retired life as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and recently great-great-grandfather. Throughout his life he enjoyed gardening, spending time with family and watching Razorback sports. Well known for his sense of humor, he was always the source of laughter and entertainment at family gatherings. He lived in Booneville and Magazine for most of his life and lived out his last few years being a favorite resident, along with his dog TicTac, at Hopes Creek Retirement Living in Van Buren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Ethel Garman; his loving wife, Myrtle "Shorty" Garman; his daughter, Dixie Adair; his granddaughter, Alisia "Ali" Garman; and siblings, Velma, Nelson, Edsel, Ethel, Clayton, Alice and Don.
He is survived by his four sons, Harry Clell Jr. of Booneville, Rodger and wife Nellie of Delaware, Mikel of Apalachicola, Fla., and Kenny and wife Regina of Mena; one daughter, Deeanna Buckingham and husband Darryl of Russellville; granddaughters, Stacy Weinbrenner, Sasha Parker and husband Doug of Booneville, Misty Marotte and husband John of Bentonville, Terri Montez Piles and husband Jason of Greenwood, Kathy "Kat" Deuster of Springdale, Stephanie Garman Hackmann and husband John of Fayetteville, Katie Garman and fiancé Jim Goza of Fayetteville, Michelle Dodson and husband Ryan of Morrilton and Alissa Polamalu and husband Lukki of Dover; and many loved great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Roberts Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Justin Leftwich, Todd Hightower, Gentry Green, Nick Green, Chad Lee, Doug Parker, Jim Goza and John Hackmann.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on July 21, 2019