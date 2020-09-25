Harry Weymouth

1/1
1/1
Harry Allen Weymouth, 76, of Subiaco passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at his home in Magazine. He was born Dec. 12, 1943, in Augusta, Maine.
He grew up in New Hampshire and moved to Arkansas in 1969. He was a dairy farmer and truck driver. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He attended First Baptist Church in Magazine and was a member of the American Legion. He loved traveling, dining out, horses and his animals.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Weymouth; his parents, Royal and Violet (Dobson) Weymouth; and his stepmother, Audrey Weymouth.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Weymouth of the home; three sons, Dwight Weymouth (Mandy) of Clarksville, Dwayne Weymouth (Stacy) of Mulberry and Douglas Weymouth (Katy) of Ratcliff; a stepdaughter, Geneva Haynes (Dale) of Magazine; three stepsons, Roy Wilks (Linda), Doyle Wilks (Lynn) and Joe Wilks (Amanda), all of Magazine; two brothers, Phillip Weymouth of Subiaco and John Weymouth of Greenwood; a sister, Ellen Thomas of Lavaca; several siblings in the New England area; 29 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Memorial service was held Monday, Sept. 28 at First Baptist Church in Magazine with the Revs. Bill Allen and Wendell Haugh officiating, under the direction of Bulger Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideon's International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C., 20090-7251, or online at www.gideons.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.bulgerfh.com.

Published in Booneville Democrat from Sep. 25 to Sep. 30, 2020.
