Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Cleveland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Cleveland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel Cleveland Obituary
Hazel Cleveland
Hazel Lorene Cleveland, 92, of Paris passed from this life Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Paris. She was born Sept. 3, 1927, in Booneville to Jessie and Martha (Rushing) Franklin. Hazel retired from Wortz Biscuit Co. in Fort Smith. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Paris.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Turner Cleveland; four brothers, Claude, Leeroy, Jessie and Nathan Franklin; and two sisters, Mary Gray and Johnnie Faye Shepard.
She is survived by a sister, Brunetta Slaten of Waldron; a brother, John D. Helton of Lavaca; a special niece, Mable Pike; and several other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral service was held Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville with burial at Ellington Cemetery in Magazine, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Online guestbook is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -