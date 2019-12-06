|
|
Hazel Cleveland
Hazel Lorene Cleveland, 92, of Paris passed from this life Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Paris. She was born Sept. 3, 1927, in Booneville to Jessie and Martha (Rushing) Franklin. Hazel retired from Wortz Biscuit Co. in Fort Smith. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Paris.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Turner Cleveland; four brothers, Claude, Leeroy, Jessie and Nathan Franklin; and two sisters, Mary Gray and Johnnie Faye Shepard.
She is survived by a sister, Brunetta Slaten of Waldron; a brother, John D. Helton of Lavaca; a special niece, Mable Pike; and several other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral service was held Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville with burial at Ellington Cemetery in Magazine, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Online guestbook is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019