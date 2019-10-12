Home

Helen Bunch Obituary
Helen Bunch
Helen Bunch, 90, of Magazine passed away Oct. 11, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born July 4, 1929, in Murfreesboro to her parents, Earnest and Dorothy (Plumlee) Wagner. As a flea market entrepreneur, she loved searching for bargains.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Earnest and Dorothy Wagner; a daughter, Phyllis Brown; and a brother, Ray Wagner.
She is survived by her husband, James Bunch Sr. of the home; one son, James Bunch Jr. and wife Cindy of Magazine; two daughters, Patricia Yates of Mansfield and Francis Summers and husband Jim of Lawrenceville, Ga.; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Funeral service was held Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Booneville Funeral Service Chapel with burial at Old Union Cemetery, near Magazine, under the direction of Booneville Funeral Service.
Pallbearers were Josh Brown, Damon Yates, Don Bogart, Josh Wootten, Jackie Turner and Earl Morris.
Online guestbook is available at www.boonevillefuneralservice.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Oct. 16, 2019
Remember
