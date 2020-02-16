|
|
Hi Malena
Hi Wesley Malena, 91, of Booneville passed from this life Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Booneville. He was born Feb. 20, 1928, in Dexter, Texas, to the late Hi Hogan and Daisy Marie (Goodin) Malena. He was a retired machinist and a member of Assembly of God Church in Magazine. He enjoyed working on vehicles and tractors and going fishing in his spare time.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Leslie Malena; and a sister, Annie Hatfield.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnn of the home; two sons, Dale Malena (Glenda) of Magazine and Dusty Malena of the home; a brother, Raymond Malena of Ridgecrest, Calif.; five grandchildren, Kathy, Jennifer (Shay), Doug (Haley), Jessica (Chantry) and Christine; 11 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; her special niece, Linda Hatfield of Booneville; and several other nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was held Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Assembly of God Church in Magazine with burial at Ellington Cemetery, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Feb. 19, 2020