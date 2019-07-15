Home

Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
Ida Capes Obituary
Ida Capes
Ida Ruth Reavis Capes, 80, of Booneville passed from this life July 9, 2019, at her home in Booneville. She was born Dec. 5, 1938, to the late Harve and Ida Mae (Brooks) Reavis. She was a mother, a homemaker and a certified nursing assistant for many years. She was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, cooking and traveling.
She was preceded in death a daughter, Cindy Hicks; a son, Tony Dority, a granddaughter, Ashley Hicks; five brothers; and three sisters.
She is survived by three sons, Theo Capes (Lisa) of Spiro, Terry Capes (Christie) of Booneville and Lawrence of Mansfield; two daughters, Teresa Herring and Sonya Hurst, both of Booneville; five brothers, Rufus Reavis of Pangburn, David Reavis of Chicago, Willie Reavis of Dyess, Melvin Reavis of Paragould and Glen Reavis of Searcy; four sisters, Alice Wiley of Van Buren, Patty and Betty Reavis, both of Dyess, and Gracie Tutten of Memphis; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Carolan Cemetery, near Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Friday at Roberts Funeral Home.
Published in Booneville Democrat on July 17, 2019
