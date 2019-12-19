|
Ida Franklin
Ida Franklin, 83, formerly of Sugar Grove, passed away at her daughter's home in Springdale after a long battle with dementia. Ida was born Feb. 28, 1936, in Sugar Grove to Wesley and Ruby Wilkins. Ida was a homemaker, a faithful Christian and the center of her family. She spent most of her time quilting and crocheting. She was an accomplished seamstress. Ida was a great cook who enjoyed the many family get-togethers. The thing she enjoyed the most was loving her family. Ida and the Rev. Lee Roy Franklin were married in Sugar Grove in 1953.
She was preceded in death by her husband and remained a devoted widow for over 50 years. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Mary McAnnaly and Betty Rushing; a brother, Clay Wilkins; and a granddaughter, Kendra Moody.
She is survived by a daughter and three sons, Donna Franklin of the home, Charles and Shannon Franklin and Tommy and Donna Franklin, all of Sugar Grove, and Roy and Sherry Franklin of Booneville; a brother, Roger and Diane Wilkins of Sugar Grove; two sisters, Carolyn Schlinker of Booneville and Marilyn Morris of North Little Rock; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service was held Saturday Dec. 21, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville with burial at Helton Cemetery, south of Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Dec. 25, 2019