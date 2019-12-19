Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Franklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida Franklin


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ida Franklin Obituary
Ida Franklin
Ida Franklin, 83, formerly of Sugar Grove, passed away at her daughter's home in Springdale after a long battle with dementia. Ida was born Feb. 28, 1936, in Sugar Grove to Wesley and Ruby Wilkins. Ida was a homemaker, a faithful Christian and the center of her family. She spent most of her time quilting and crocheting. She was an accomplished seamstress. Ida was a great cook who enjoyed the many family get-togethers. The thing she enjoyed the most was loving her family. Ida and the Rev. Lee Roy Franklin were married in Sugar Grove in 1953.
She was preceded in death by her husband and remained a devoted widow for over 50 years. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Mary McAnnaly and Betty Rushing; a brother, Clay Wilkins; and a granddaughter, Kendra Moody.
She is survived by a daughter and three sons, Donna Franklin of the home, Charles and Shannon Franklin and Tommy and Donna Franklin, all of Sugar Grove, and Roy and Sherry Franklin of Booneville; a brother, Roger and Diane Wilkins of Sugar Grove; two sisters, Carolyn Schlinker of Booneville and Marilyn Morris of North Little Rock; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service was held Saturday Dec. 21, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville with burial at Helton Cemetery, south of Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -