Ima Putman
Ima Virginia Biggs Putman, age 95, departed this life on Nov. 15, 2020, at Chambers Memorial Hospital in Danville. She was born Feb. 6, 1925, in Waveland to John Wesley and Viola Jewel Dempsey Biggs, the oldest of six girls.
Ima attended school in Waveland and Havana and graduated in 1943 as valedictorian. After finishing high school, she moved to Oklahoma City to work for Douglas Aircraft, where she was a real "Rosie the Riveter." She retired from Today's Kids in Booneville.
She was a lifetime member of Waveland United Methodist Church and Waveland Sunday school. She was also a member of Waveland Extension Homemakers Club. She loved quilting and made beautiful quilts during her lifetime, including several for her grandchildren. She loved to cook and bake and was a very competitive dominoes player. She was a proud, lifelong Democrat who recently cast her vote for the president-elect.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Earnest "Peno" Putman; and four sisters, Vonda Biggs, Verlon Claggett, Billie Brasher and Faye Derrick.
She is survived by four children, Jeanne Andrews (John) of Booneville, Ronnie and Dennis Putman, both of Waveland, and Janice Mack (Dewayne) of Kirby; a sister, Johnnie Morton of Belleville; eight grandchildren, Melody, Justin, Sherman, Josh, Simon, Casie, Charity and Shawn; and 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her longtime neighbor and dominoes partner, Opal Nelms. Ima was blessed with her caretakers, Elaine and Cricket; and a very special caretaker that put a twinkle in her eye, Emmett.
Graveside service was held Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Moore's Chapel Cemetery in Waveland, under the direction of Cornwell Funeral Home in Danville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Piney Cemetery c/o Opal Nelms, 11204 Piney Road, Havana, AR 72842; or Waveland Sunday school.
