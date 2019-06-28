|
|
Ina Slocum
Ina Laverne Slocum, 94, of Dermott passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019. Ina was born in Shawnee, Okla., on Feb. 25, 1925, to the late William Albert Gay and Maude Walling Gay. She was formerly a hairdresser and a laboratory technician at the Tuberculosis Sanatorium, now the Human Development Center in Booneville. She taught Sunday school at the nursing home in Booneville for 23 years. She was involved in several gospel witnessing programs. She also enjoyed writing poems and songs. Ina loved her family and enjoyed spending time with people. She was a member of Halley Baptist Church.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Oliver "Slug" Slocum.
Survivors include her sister, Wanda Jones of Chicago; nephews, Fred (Sue) Gay of Halley, Jerry (June) Hutchinson of Booneville, Miss., and Gary (Debbie) Jones of Altheimer; niece, Sherry (Les) Beller of Chicago; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and a host of friends.
Funeral service was held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Griffin-Culpepper Funeral Service in McGehee with the Rev. Gene Gregory officiating. Graveside service was held Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Carolan Cemetery, near Booneville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Gideons International, P.O. Box 13, McGehee, AR 71654.
Arrangements by Griffin-Culpepper Funeral Service in McGehee.
Published in Booneville Democrat on July 3, 2019