James Andrews

James Andrews Obituary
James Andrews
James Duane Andrews, 47, of Booneville passed from this life Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Oct. 4, 1971, in Santa Clara, Calif. He was formerly a mechanic and attended First Assembly of God Church in Booneville. He formerly served at various rural fire departments in the Booneville-area. He loved working on his hot rods and vehicles and spending time with his sons, Jorden and Trenton.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Jean Oliveira; his paternal grandparents, Johnnie and Neva Andrews; and his maternal grandfather, James Kenny.
Family-held memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at First Assembly of God Church in Booneville. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
He is survived by his two sons, Jorden Andrews and Trenton Lilly, both of Booneville; parents, Duane and Willota Andrews of Booneville; stepfather, Mike Qutermous of Pleasanton, Calif.; three brothers, Wesley Andrews of Fayetteville and Dustin and Russell Andrews, both of Cave Springs; maternal grandmother, Beverly Kennyof Winton, Calif.; and two nephews, Bryce and Landon Andrews.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Apr. 17, 2019
