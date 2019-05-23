Home

Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
James Larsen Obituary
James Larsen
James "Jimmy" Lloyd Larsen, 76, of Barling, passed away May 22, 2019, in Barling. He was born May 26, 1942, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to the late Clarence C. and Dona Jean (Johnson) Larsen. He was of the Lutheran faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents before mentioned; sisters, Jackie Larsen, Linda Stewart and Julie Robertson; nephews, Roy James and Shane Irwin; and brother-in-law, Roy Morris.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 24, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
He is survived by five sisters, Leona Bellamy of Greenwood, Toni Larsen of Kalispell, Mont., Kristie Parrish of Idaho Falls, Nola Aldrich of Las Vegas and Tamra Edwards of Mesa, Ariz.; and nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Elizabeth, Lacy, Ray, Chris, Kristie, Brittany, Jeremy, Heather, Roy, Daniel, Brenda, Doug, Danielle, Frankie, Frank, Ricky, Shanmarie, Sapfire and Junior.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on May 24, 2019
