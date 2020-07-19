James Martin
James Arlo "Bolivar" Martin, 79, of Charleston passed away July 17, 2020. He was born November 19, 1940, in Little Rock to H.D. "Shorty" and Maycel Martin. In 1949 he and his family moved to Booneville and later in life he moved to Charleston.
He was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge 155, an avid hunter and fisherman, a huge fan of the Booneville Bearcats and Charleston Tigers but mostly importantly, he was a faithful member of the Cedar Grove Pentecostal Church.
Upon his retirement from Saint Scholastic the late Mayor Ray Baker proclaimed November 22 as "James Martin Day" in the City of Fort Smith in honor of his 22 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Sophia, to whom he was married 38 years; and on May 7, 2020, his sister, Nadine Nick.
Left to cherish his memory are his stepsons, Demus Shaw of Charleston, Jerry Shelby of Branch, Ronnie Shelby and Billy Shelby both of Charleston; his daughter Janice Shelby of Charleston; two sisters, Sue Martin of Booneville and Nan Holland of Hartford; step-grandchildren, Avery Shaw, Angie Miller, Pippen Blankenship, Rachel Rings; step-great grandchildren Gabby Avila, Kaylea Miller, Lily Miller, Cameron Rings, Emily Rings, and Ivy Rings; a niece, Tammy Braddish; and three nephews Shannon Cox, Jason Kats and Kyle Patton.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Lowes Creek Cemetery near Peter Pender under the direction of Smith Mortuary. Rev. Calvin Johnson will officiate.
Viewing will be held 2-8 p.m. Monday, July 20, at Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
