James Ritchie

James Jackson Ritchie, 44, of Booneville passed from this life on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 1, 1975, in Booneville. He loved hunting, fishing and watching his boys play football. He also loved babysitting, spoiling and playing with his grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clyde and Eva Lois Ritchie and Vayne and Beatrice Frost.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn of the home; four sons, Dalton, Colten, Landen and Braxton Ritchie, all of the home; three daughters, Kassandra English (Cameron) of Booneville and Huntar and Jayda Ritchie, both of the home; a brother, Blane Ritchie of Fort Smith; a sister, Jessica Ritchie of Booneville; a stepsister, Samantha Hester of Conway; his mother and stepfather, Velma and Lee Hester of Booneville; his father and stepmother, William and Cindy Ritchie of Sugar Grove; three grandchildren, Kinsley, Roman and Astryd; and other relatives and many friends.
Funeral service was held Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Roberts Memorial Chapel with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.

Published in Booneville Democrat from Oct. 26 to Nov. 4, 2020.
