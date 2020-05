James StoneJames Ray Stone, 66, of Booneville passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Booneville. He was born April 19, 1954, in Booneville. He was a retired church custodian from Victory Baptist Church in Booneville. He was a member of Long Ridge Baptist Church. He enjoyed helping others attend church and spending time with his family and friends.He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Stone; his stepmother, Dorothy Stone; a brother, Ronnie Stone; his stepfather, Richard Johnson; and a nephew, Aaron Luce.He is survived by a son, Rocky Stone; his mother, Shirley Johnson of Fort Smith; two brothers, David Stone (Laura) of Booneville and Mark Stone of Fort Smith; and other relatives and friends.Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30 at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service.Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com