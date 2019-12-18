|
Jane Lawrence
Jane Ellen (Roberts) Lawrence, of Plano, Texas, passed away Dec. 15, 2019, ending a hard-fought battle with cancer. She graduated from Booneville High School, received her associate's degree at Central Arkansas and spent her career in accounting. She worked the last 18 years as a comptroller and in collections for David, Goodman & Madole/Fox Rothschild Law Firm. Jane was passionate about gardening, dancing, traveling, painting, knitting and eating Mexican food. She was very active and loved to be on the go but would slow down to watch football with her kids. Jane loved to shop, especially with her granddaughter and great-granddaughter. Nothing brought a smile to her quicker than dogs and children.
She was preceded in death by a son, Zeb White; her parents, J.M. and Madge Roberts; a sister, Martha Webb; and a brother, Charles "Bull" Roberts.
She is survived by two siblings, Dolores Parks of Booneville and James Roberts of Hattiesburg, Miss.; a son, Brian Lawrence of Plano; a granddaughter, Brianna White and great-granddaughter, Carlee Mae of Fort Smith; and an abundance of nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Dec. 20, 2019