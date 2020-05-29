Jennifer Trowbridge
Jennifer Trowbridge
Jennifer Blythe Trowbridge, 38, of Booneville passed from this life on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at her home. She was born Feb. 11, 1982, in Fort Smith to Dixie Trowbridge and the late Jerry Trowbridge.
Until a recent illness, she worked for Booneville Public Schools as a pre-kindergarten aide, falling in love with many children over the years. She held a special place in her heart for each of them. She also loved animals, especially cats and dogs.
Jennifer was an avid swimmer, golfer, tennis player and runner. She also loved being outside, four-wheeling, canoeing, running with her dogs, listening to music and especially, hanging out with her friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry; her maternal grandparents, Walter "Jim" and Gladys Wilson; and her paternal grandparents, Cecil and Janelle Trowbridge.
She is survived by her mother, Dixie (Sam); her maternal aunt, Lois Harbour (John); her paternal aunt, Sandra Richardson (Bill); her paternal uncle, Danny Trowbridge (Pam); numerous cousins;, and many friends.
There will be no services. Burial will be at Oak Hill Memorial Cemetery, next to her dad. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jennifer Trowbridge Spay and Neuter Account c/o Booneville Veterinary Clinic, 989 E. Third St., Booneville, AR 72927.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Booneville Democrat from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
