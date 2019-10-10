|
|
Jerry Boitel Sr.
Jerry W. Boitel Sr., 66, of Magazine passed away Oct. 7, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born July 16, 1953, in Spiro to his parents, Jasper and Irene (Gragg) Boitel. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jerry loved chickens, especially Polish chickens. One of his great pleasures was researching family history.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Jasper and Irene Boitel; two brothers, Carrol and Ronald Boitel; four sisters, Carolyn King, Catherine Horne, Patricia McCabe and Emma Pence; and one great-grandson, Angel Lee Davis.
Survivors include one son, Jerry Boitel Jr. and wife Laura of Magazine; one daughter, Carla Boitel of Booneville; seven grandchildren, Tasha Patricio, John Davis, Carrol Davis, Jack Pack, Ashtyn Vanderhaak, Shelby Vanderhaak and Kaison Boitel; one sister, Kaye Boitel of Van Buren; one brother, Clenith Boitel Sr. of Prairie Grove; his companion, David Littleton of Magazine; and numerous family members and friends.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Booneville Funeral Service.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Oct. 16, 2019