Jerry Lee Lasiter, 74, of Booneville passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at his home. He was born July 13, 1946, to Carl and Helen (Clements) Lasiter.
Jerry was the former owner of Lasiter's Custom Kill Slaughter House and formerly sold real estate. He was a member of Southside Assembly of God Church in Booneville. He was a volunteer firefighter for Waldron Rural Fire Department, where he was formerly the assistant chief. He loved hunting and fishing, riding four wheelers, shooting his guns and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Lasiter; a grandson, Steven Woodard; two brothers, Jim and Alan Lasiter; and his parents.
He is survived by a son, Jerry Lasiter (Norma) of Alma; two daughters, Sonja Cunningham (Tim) and Kimberly Lasiter, both of Booneville; a brother, David Lasiter of Booneville; six grandchildren, Amber, Shawn, Terry, Forrest, Paige and Josh; five great-grandchildren, Charity, Raegan, Macyn, Lexie and Devyn; and other relatives and many friends.
Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Honorary pallbearers are Terry, Forrest, Michael, Tim and Don Lasiter and Shawn Woodard.
