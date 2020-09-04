1/1
Jerry Lasiter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Lasiter
Jerry Lee Lasiter, 74, of Booneville passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at his home. He was born July 13, 1946, to Carl and Helen (Clements) Lasiter.
Jerry was the former owner of Lasiter's Custom Kill Slaughter House and formerly sold real estate. He was a member of Southside Assembly of God Church in Booneville. He was a volunteer firefighter for Waldron Rural Fire Department, where he was formerly the assistant chief. He loved hunting and fishing, riding four wheelers, shooting his guns and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Lasiter; a grandson, Steven Woodard; two brothers, Jim and Alan Lasiter; and his parents.
He is survived by a son, Jerry Lasiter (Norma) of Alma; two daughters, Sonja Cunningham (Tim) and Kimberly Lasiter, both of Booneville; a brother, David Lasiter of Booneville; six grandchildren, Amber, Shawn, Terry, Forrest, Paige and Josh; five great-grandchildren, Charity, Raegan, Macyn, Lexie and Devyn; and other relatives and many friends.
Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Honorary pallbearers are Terry, Forrest, Michael, Tim and Don Lasiter and Shawn Woodard.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Booneville Democrat from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roberts Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved