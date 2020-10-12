1/
Jerry Spain
Jerry Spain
Jerry Don Spain, 52, of Booneville passed from this life on Oct. 6, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born March 12, 1968, in Booneville to Willard and Emily Mae (Lewis) Spain.
He was a maintenance worker at Oak Manor Nursing Home for nearly 30 years and a member of First Assembly of God Church in Booneville. He loved dancing and music.
He was preceded in death by his father, Willard Spain.
He is survived by a son, Jerry "J.D." Don Spain Jr. (Bryeanna) of Russellville; a daughter, Katelynn Nicole Spain of Booneville; a sister, Charlotte Powell (Patrick) of Booneville; his mother, Emily Mae Spain of Booneville; two grandchildren, Alex and Mackenzie; and other relatives and friends.
Graveside service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Bulger Funeral Home.
Viewing will be noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.bulgerfh.com.

Published in Booneville Democrat from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Viewing
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Bulger Funeral Home
OCT
9
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bulger Funeral Home
1311 East Main St.
Booneville, AR 72927
479-675-3392
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
October 9, 2020
Always a smile. He was so nice. Will miss him.
Maxine Turner Jones
Friend
October 9, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Jerry loved you and JD so much! Jerry’s “work” family will miss him tremendously ...Love to you all ...... ❤❤❤
Sue Travis
Coworker
October 9, 2020
Jerry you were one of my best friends! Rest in peace and I love you.
Paula Scott
Friend
