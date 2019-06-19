|
|
Jimmy Moore
Jimmy Kevin Moore, age 46, of Russellville died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center. He was born March 2, 1973, in Russellville to James Moore and Julia Martin Moore.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Moore; and his grandmothers, Sydney Moore and Carmen Martin.
Survivors include his mother, Judy Moore; two children, Ashley Lovell (Justin) and Anthony Moore; one sister, Heather McNeese (Carl); and 12 grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cornwell Funeral Home and River Valley Cremations in Dardanelle.
Online guestbook and condolences at www.cornwellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on June 26, 2019