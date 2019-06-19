Home

POWERED BY

Services
CORNWELL FUNERAL HOME - Dardanelle
W. 207 Quay
Dardanelle, AR 72834
(479) 229-2524
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Moore


1973 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jimmy Moore Obituary
Jimmy Moore
Jimmy Kevin Moore, age 46, of Russellville died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center. He was born March 2, 1973, in Russellville to James Moore and Julia Martin Moore.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Moore; and his grandmothers, Sydney Moore and Carmen Martin.
Survivors include his mother, Judy Moore; two children, Ashley Lovell (Justin) and Anthony Moore; one sister, Heather McNeese (Carl); and 12 grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cornwell Funeral Home and River Valley Cremations in Dardanelle.
Online guestbook and condolences at www.cornwellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now