John Herman
John Eugene Herman, 72, of Magazine passed from this life Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Feb. 13, 1947, in Saginaw, Mich., to the late John Leo and Thelma (Jowers) Herman. John was a retired truck driver for River Valley Animal Foods in Scranton. He served in the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and Arkansas National Guard. He loved spending time with his family, especially with the grandkids and great-grands. He like listening to music and taking his side-by-side out for an outdoor adventure quite often. He loved helping and doing things for other people.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty and Althea Herman; and his parents before mentioned.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah of the home; a son, John T. Herman (Tori) of Salt Springs, Fla.; four daughters. Katherine Varnell of Greenbrier, Wendy White of Barnsdall, Okla., Alanna Oak (Rick) of Arkoma and Petrina Clark (Phillip) of Fort Smith; two brothers, Robert Herman of Magazine and Jim Herman of Michigan; a sister, Ann Cowan of California; three stepsisters, June Wakeley, Tammie Kanagy and Brenda Bennett; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; his special buddy, Abel Herman; several nieces and nephews; and his devoted dog, Whiskey.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Monday, prior to the service.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Dec. 1, 2019