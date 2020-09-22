John Jones
John Avery Jones, 63, of Booneville passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. He was born Jan. 25, 1957, in Fresno, Calif., to Goldie Clay Jones Jr. and Mary Jo (Hall) Jones.
John was a former employee of Taco Mayo and the City of Barling and he hauled pulpwood. He loved hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Clay Wesley Jones.
He is survived by two brothers, Alvie "Peewee" and Vernon Jones, both of Booneville; five sisters, Shirlet Gustafson of Mansfield, Alana Tripp of Booneville, Vickey Henson and Carla Fulkerson, both of Fort Smith, and Rita Bolton of Huntington; many nieces and nephews that he nicknamed things like "Duck Butt," "Little Boy" and "Bucket Head"; and other relatives and friends.
Family-held private service will be at a later date with the Rev. Vernon Jones officiating. Cremation services were performed under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
To sign his online guestbook, please go to www.robertsfh.com
.