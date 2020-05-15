Home

Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
John Massey Sr.


1940 - 2020
John Massey Sr. Obituary
John Massey Sr.
John William Massey Sr., 79, of Ozark passed from this life on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 1, 1940, to John D. and Marie (Puckett) Massey. He was self-employed and a member of First Baptist Church in Center, Texas. He enjoyed fishing, playing the guitar and building furniture.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jay Massey and William "Dub" Massey; and a sister, Geneva Adamson.
He is survived by three sons, John Massey Jr. (Marie) of Ozark, Joey Massey (Cathy) of Nebraska and Jeffery Massey of Iowa; three brothers, Bob Massey of Rogers, Mike Massey of Lonoke and Ross Massey of Huntsville, Texas; two sisters, Susie Massey and Wanda Miley, both of Florida; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; as well as other relatives and many friends.
Services will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
His online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on May 20, 2020
